L.E.K.: Energy Efficiency can Boost Construction Competition

The construction sector, a massive contributor to global emissions, is currently undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainability.



According to the United Nations Environment Programme, buildings and construction are responsible for 37% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

A 2024 report from L.E.K. Consulting shows that an impressive 41% of European contractors now integrate sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations into their strategic planning.



Despite this, immediate business needs like securing finance and addressing skills shortages often overshadow long-term sustainability goals.

Tom Diplock, Partner and Head of European Building and Construction Practice at L.E.K. Consulting, says: “After a challenging and disrupted period, the construction sector must move beyond short-term fixes and lay the groundwork for future competitiveness.

