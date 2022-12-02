LONGi and L&T agree deal for two major KSA solar projects

LONGi, the Chinese solar technology company, has said that it has signed an agreement to provide 1,292MW of photovoltaic modules to Larsen & Toubro, the Indian multinational, for two solar projects under construction in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement, the agreement was signed by Dennis She, vice president at LONGi, and A Ravindran, senior vice president and head of the Renewables Strategic Business Group at L&T. The agreement covers two Saudi Arabian projects for which L&T is acting as EPC, it added.

"LONGi looks forward to working with L&T not only to support the Kingdom on its journey towards clean energy by 2030, but also to explore further collaboration in the Middle East and other regions,' commented She.

The first project is located in Jeddah and is part of REPDO Round II. It has a capacity of 388MW, while the second is located in the industrial city of Sudair. This project has a total capacity of 1,500MW, for which LONGi was awarded a contract for the first 904MW.

"LONGi, with its high-quality products, has been a long-term solutions provider to L&T and we hugely value our relationship", added Ravindran.

"LONGi and L&T have also collaborated in making a significant contribution to the Middle East's renewable potential by enabling more and more regions to benefit from clean energy solutions. We look forward to reaching closer levels of cooperation on further projects across India and the Middle East.”

Diversifying Saudi Arabia’s Energy Mix

The statement highlighted that both projects are in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) is a long term, multifaceted renewable energy program designed to balance the domestic power energy mix, whilst implementing KSA’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to avoid carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions.

The NREP is managed and executed by the Ministry of Energy, directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The office responsible for the delivery of the NREP is The Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO), an office within Ministry of Energy.

The Program will be phased and rolled out in a systematic and transparent way to ensure that the Kingdom benefits from the cost competitive nature of renewable energy.