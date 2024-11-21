Ørsted Q&A: How Does Renewable Energy Impact Biodiversity?

The United Nations found that more than a million species are threatened with extinction, alongside a need to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030.

From the outside, these don’t look like they can be tackled together - but the amount of land that will be required to meet the renewable energy supply needed makes these interconnected challenges.

Ørsted is the largest energy company in Denmark and produces more than 90% of its energy around the world from renewable sources.

Benj Sykes is Ørsted’s Vice President, UK Country Manager and Head of Environment, Consenting & External Affairs.

He joined the company in 2019 from the Carbon Trust where he was Director of Innovation.

Benj shares his expertise with Energy Digital.

Why is the renewable energy sector relevant to biodiversity?

The climate and biodiversity crises are two urgent and deeply interconnected challenges that need to be met swiftly and on a global scale.

At Ørsted we can see that renewable energy is firmly at the intersection of these challenges. If done right, the energy transition offers unique potential to be a force for good on both fronts – but it must be delivered responsibly and sustainably.

It’s imperative that the green energy solutions we’re delivering on the journey to net zero will also contribute to ecosystem health and deliver positive outcomes from the communities where these projects are being built – and that we can measure how we’re doing on both fronts.