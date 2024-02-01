People Moves: February 2024

Job From: Head of Business Development CCUS, DNV
Job To: Head of CCUS, DNV
“Significant deployment of carbon capture technologies, including those that remove CO₂ from the atmosphere, is essential to reaching our energy transition goals”
Independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV has appointed Jamie Burrows as Head of its Energy Systems business area’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) unit. He joined DNV in 2021 as Head of Business Development and brings more than 20 years of experience in the engineering and energy industries.
Burrows’ appointment comes as a response to growing demand from fossil fuels-reliant industries to reduce their CO₂ emissions, and aligns with DNV's recent studies, emphasising the role of CCUS in future energy systems. Burrows’ previous roles have seen him work as Sector Lead for Oil and Gas at Bureau Veritas and as a Client Engagement Manager at international think tank Global CCS Institute.
2. Darrin Henke
Job From: President, CEO & Director, Ranger Oil Corporation & Penn Virginia Corporation
Job To: EVP & COO, Chord Energy
Henke has worked across upstream oil and gas for more than three decades, starting out in various engineering and operational roles with Burlington, Venoco and Santa Fe Snyder. He then spent 15 years with Encana and its predecessors before joining Gary Permian & Gary Petroleum Partners as CEO in 2015. He then moved over to Ranger Oil Corporation in 2020.
Chip Rimer, Chord's outgoing Executive Vice President and COO, retired on 12 January.
3. Amel Chadli
Job From: Vice President Digital Energy and EM Software, Schneider Electric
Job To: Gulf countries Cluster President, Schneider Electric
Chadli boasts almost 20 years of experience at Schneider Electric and more than 15 years of expertise in energy management, services and digital transformation. She channels her passion and entrepreneurial leadership — as well as her zeal for energy management digitisation — in her new role to drive innovation and growth in digital transformation, sustainability and energy management and industrial automation with AI.
Job From: Head of Gas Services UK&I, Siemens Energy
Job To: VP, Siemens Energy UK&I and Siemens Gamesa UK, Siemens Energy
Now leading a 6,000+ strong workforce, Davidson oversees Siemens’ entire energy value chain, from power generation, transmission and storage to both conventional and renewable energy technology, including wind. He says: “From grid technology to power generation and wind, I believe we are ideally placed to help the UK deliver on its energy transition targets.”
5. Ayten Yavuz
Job From: Regional Manager North West Europe and Americas, Chevron
Job To: General Manager Marine Lubricants, Chevron
With more than 32 years at Chevron, Yavuz brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role that will significantly contribute to the advancement and expansion of the company’s initiatives. “I am very proud and honoured to lead Chevron’s Global Marine business at such an important and exciting time in the industry,” Ayten says.
Job From: VP Operations, Seadrill
Job To: SVP Operations, Seadrill
Wieggers has been with Seadrill since 2009, most recently serving as VP Operations. The Bermudian-based offshore drilling company promotes Wieggers as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Technology Officer Leif Nelson departs the company.
