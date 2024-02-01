People Moves: February 2024

1. Jamie Burrows

Job From: Head of Business Development CCUS, DNV

Job To: Head of CCUS, DNV

“Significant deployment of carbon capture technologies, including those that remove CO₂ from the atmosphere, is essential to reaching our energy transition goals”

Independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV has appointed Jamie Burrows as Head of its Energy Systems business area’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) unit. He joined DNV in 2021 as Head of Business Development and brings more than 20 years of experience in the engineering and energy industries.

Burrows’ appointment comes as a response to growing demand from fossil fuels-reliant industries to reduce their CO₂ emissions, and aligns with DNV's recent studies, emphasising the role of CCUS in future energy systems. Burrows’ previous roles have seen him work as Sector Lead for Oil and Gas at Bureau Veritas and as a Client Engagement Manager at international think tank Global CCS Institute.