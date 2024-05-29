People Moves - June 2024

Rhonda Doyle

Job From: Senior Director, Field Services Operations, UK & Ireland, Schneider Electric

Job To: VP of Customer Operations for the UK and Ireland, Schneider Electric

“Rhonda has a proven track record of delivering excellent customer service strategies and her innovative leadership style is exactly what this position needs.” - Kelly Becker, President of Schneider Electric UK & Ireland

Formerly Schneider’s Senior Director of Field Service Operations, in her new role Rhonda Doyle will refine and improve the business’ customer engagement programme, quality approach and processes. Her appointment follows the role change of colleague Kristin Hanley, who previously held the post, to Vice President of Sales Excellence and Marketing for the UK and Ireland business.

The new role will see Rhonda take the lead on customer care, satisfaction and quality, business systems, business tendering and project management, alongside developing new strategies to transform end-to-end customer digital experiences. In her three years, Rhonda has held varied positions, including Director Operation, Services and Projects and Senior Director of Field Services Operations.