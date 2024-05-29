Article
Renewable Energy

People Moves - June 2024

By Maya Derrick
May 29, 2024
undefined mins
Peoples Moves - Energy
Peoples Moves - Energy
Energy Digital looks back on some of the industry’s biggest appointments and shines a spotlight on the brightest minds across the energy space
Rhonda Doyle

Rhonda Doyle

Job From: Senior Director, Field Services Operations, UK & Ireland, Schneider Electric

Job To: VP of Customer Operations for the UK and Ireland, Schneider Electric

“Rhonda has a proven track record of delivering excellent customer service strategies and her innovative leadership style is exactly what this position needs.” - Kelly Becker, President of Schneider Electric UK & Ireland

 Formerly Schneider’s Senior Director of Field Service Operations, in her new role Rhonda Doyle will refine and improve the business’ customer engagement programme, quality approach and processes. Her appointment follows the role change of colleague Kristin Hanley, who previously held the post, to Vice President of Sales Excellence and Marketing for the UK and Ireland business.

The new role will see Rhonda take the lead on customer care, satisfaction and quality, business systems, business tendering and project management, alongside developing new strategies to transform end-to-end customer digital experiences. In her three years, Rhonda has held varied positions, including Director Operation, Services and Projects and Senior Director of Field Services Operations.

Jon Fuller

Jon Fuller

Job From: Deputy Director, Energy, Environment and Agriculture at UK Government

Job To: Director, UK of Breakthrough Energy

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy, which works to develop and scale the critical solutions we need to reach net-zero emissions, now has Jon Fuller at the helm as UK Director. Jon has more than two decades’ experience leading on infrastructure, technology and energy policy, working at the heart of the UK Government for His Majesty’s Treasury.

Dr Tony Cocker

Dr Tony Cocker

Job From: Various, including Chair at Affinity Water and CEO & Chair at E.ON

Job To: Chair of Energy Systems at Catapult

An experienced senior energy leader with three decades of experience with some of the UK’s largest energy companies and innovators, Dr Tony Cocker joins Catapult alongside his role as Chair of Future Biogas and Infinis. He is also a Non-Executive Director at SSE. “With just 26 years left to hit our Net Zero target, this is an incredibly important and exciting time to be joining the team,” he said.

Greg Joiner

Greg Joiner

Job From: Senior Vice President of Shell Energy Europe & Emerging Markets Power

Job To: Executive Vice President, Shell Energy

Shell’s appointment of Greg Joiner at Shell Energy follows a variety of moves in the division’s top positions. His Shell career stretches back to 2000, with the new EVP starting out as a Business Development Manager for Pulse Energy in Australia — playing a key role in its establishment, which was Shell’s early 2000s entry into electricity and gas retailing.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

Greg JoinerRhonda DoyleJon FullerDr Tony Cocker
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Share
Author
Maya Derrick

Featured Articles

Shanghai: Formula E & DHL Champion Green Logistics with SAF

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has been leveraged for the first time by Formula E between Berlin and Shanghai via DHL’s GoGreen air freight service

Digital Realty & Schneider: Powering Net Zero Data Centres

With Schneider Electric, Digital Realty has signed five renewable energy PPAs, totalling 134MW, to bring its global renewable energy contract to 1.4GW

Collaboration Driving New Zealand's Renewable Energy Future

Spark and Genesis Energy will join forces to supply the telco with renewable energy to power its operations, providing a cleaner energy future for NZ

Is Volcanic Ash an Answer to Efficient Solar Energy Storage?

Sustainability

EY: How CEOs are Pushing Energy Transition Priorities

Sustainability

Reducing Low-Carbon Hydrogen Costs Key to Decarbonisation

Sustainability