People Moves - June 2024

Rhonda Doyle
Job From: Senior Director, Field Services Operations, UK & Ireland, Schneider Electric
Job To: VP of Customer Operations for the UK and Ireland, Schneider Electric
“Rhonda has a proven track record of delivering excellent customer service strategies and her innovative leadership style is exactly what this position needs.” - Kelly Becker, President of Schneider Electric UK & Ireland
Formerly Schneider’s Senior Director of Field Service Operations, in her new role Rhonda Doyle will refine and improve the business’ customer engagement programme, quality approach and processes. Her appointment follows the role change of colleague Kristin Hanley, who previously held the post, to Vice President of Sales Excellence and Marketing for the UK and Ireland business.
The new role will see Rhonda take the lead on customer care, satisfaction and quality, business systems, business tendering and project management, alongside developing new strategies to transform end-to-end customer digital experiences. In her three years, Rhonda has held varied positions, including Director Operation, Services and Projects and Senior Director of Field Services Operations.
Jon Fuller
Job From: Deputy Director, Energy, Environment and Agriculture at UK Government
Job To: Director, UK of Breakthrough Energy
Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy, which works to develop and scale the critical solutions we need to reach net-zero emissions, now has Jon Fuller at the helm as UK Director. Jon has more than two decades’ experience leading on infrastructure, technology and energy policy, working at the heart of the UK Government for His Majesty’s Treasury.
Dr Tony Cocker
Job From: Various, including Chair at Affinity Water and CEO & Chair at E.ON
Job To: Chair of Energy Systems at Catapult
An experienced senior energy leader with three decades of experience with some of the UK’s largest energy companies and innovators, Dr Tony Cocker joins Catapult alongside his role as Chair of Future Biogas and Infinis. He is also a Non-Executive Director at SSE. “With just 26 years left to hit our Net Zero target, this is an incredibly important and exciting time to be joining the team,” he said.
Greg Joiner
Job From: Senior Vice President of Shell Energy Europe & Emerging Markets Power
Job To: Executive Vice President, Shell Energy
Shell’s appointment of Greg Joiner at Shell Energy follows a variety of moves in the division’s top positions. His Shell career stretches back to 2000, with the new EVP starting out as a Business Development Manager for Pulse Energy in Australia — playing a key role in its establishment, which was Shell’s early 2000s entry into electricity and gas retailing.
