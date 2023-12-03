Energy optimisation in EV charging at Pod Point & Centrica

Powering 745 million miles of electric driving with over 9,200 public charging bays, Pod Point operates the largest network of EV charging points in the UK.

Founded in 2009, Pod Point works with some of the biggest names in EVs — including Volkswagen, BMW, Honda and Nissan — to provide home, workplace and fleet, and commercial charging.

Energy services company Centrica — home to British Gas, Dyno Rod, PH Jones and Bord Gáis Energy — is working with Pod Point to expand the management of flexible energy resources to optimise electricity generation and consumption across the grid.

"A key focus of our business as we move into 2024 is grid flexibility and the agreement with Centrica is a pivotal step in this direction," says Andy Palmer, CEO of Pod Point.

With over 44 years of experience in the automotive industry, Palmer took the reins of Pod Point in 2023 having previously been COO of Nissan, President and Group CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda and Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of SWITCH Mobility Ltd. He is also currently founder and CEO of Palmer Automotive, Chairman of the Board of Innobat, Chairman of Brill Power, and Chairman of Hilo EV.

"The trial will allow us to explore opportunities for British Gas customers to benefit from flexibility services that not only enhance cost efficiency but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions.”

Minimising carbon emissions — from the consumer up

The significant step in Pod Point's expansion into energy flexibility represents the first step in a planned roadmap of activity, maximising leading-edge technology partnerships and collaborations with established industry players. The goal for the EV charging giant is to develop and deliver innovative solutions for residential customers which will aim to help users significantly reduce energy costs and minimise carbon emissions.

“British Gas is committed to providing our customers with sustainable energy solutions which is why we are pleased to support Pod Point’s extensive network of connected EV charging points,” adds Stavros Sachinis, Demand Side Response Director from Centrica.

In his role, Sachinis works with IoT partners worldwide to unlock demand response value from connected devices, maximising revenue through the world’s most advanced Virtual Power Plants whilst maintaining comfort and productivity for homes and businesses.

“Integrating Pod Point's flexibility services into our Virtual Power Plant will add a valuable layer to our capabilities and will further strengthen this commitment."

*********************************************

EV Magazine is dedicated to creating a global community of businesses, experts, and EV enthusiasts with comprehensive insights into automotive and the surrounding sectors.

For more EV insights check out the latest edition of EV Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.