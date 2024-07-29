Q&A with Mark Chadwick, EMD, EMEA & APAC at ENGIE Impact
Some businesses in the earlier stages of climate action get stuck in a pattern called 'greenstalling'. This term is often used when entities get caught up in a state known as analysis paralysis on the next best steps rather than taking initial steps in the right direction.
One of the biggest companies helping companies expedite their global decarbonisation initiatives is ENGIE Impact. The sustainability consulting division of the ENGIE group, ENGIE Impact helps its customers on their end-to-end journey towards their net zero journey all the way through from strategy to implementation through strategic consulting, global reporting and analytics.
Its workforce of more than 2,200 experts across 20+ countries, including its London-based Executive Managing Director for EMEA & APAC Mark Chadwick, work together to forge and deliver credible pathways towards carbon reduction targets.
With a sustainability and energy efficiency career spanning back to 2005, Mark’s expertise has seen him assist companies in understanding and achieving decarbonisation for around 20 years, now leading ENGIE Impact’s strategy and implementation teams, offering guidance to global organisations in their pursuit of decarbonisation.
In this Energy Digital Q&A, Mark addresses the subject of greenstalling and how entities can overcome it to get their decarbonisation journeys back on track.
Q. Could you elaborate on the concept of ‘greenstalling’ and how it's impacting companies' decarbonisation efforts? How can organisations overcome this hesitation and pursue sustainability targets with confidence?
Greenstalling is a phenomenon where businesses, despite intending to ramp up decarbonisation efforts, become paralysed and unable to commit to a definitive approach due to fear of criticism or the perceived cost of decarbonising their organisation.
This over-caution and excessive scrutiny of every potential strategy, while stemming from a desire to get things right, ultimately delays progress and prevents meaningful climate action.
- Set realistic and actionable goals
- Create a detailed roadmap outlining specific actions, timelines and responsibilities for achieving these targets. This roadmap will help to understand the scale of the challenge and the resources, both human and financial, that need to be obtained
- Explore innovative solutions and technologies that can help streamline operations, improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact
- Prioritise transparency and accountability in the reporting progress
- Create a culture of sustainability within the organisation to drive participation and innovation.
By taking proactive steps, companies can pursue sustainability targets confidently, benefiting both the environment and their bottom line.
Q. What are some common challenges major corporations face when integrating and understanding decarbonisation data? How crucial is it for businesses to drive organisational change in order to effectively utilise this data?
Major corporations encounter several challenges when integrating and understanding decarbonisation data. These include the complexity of data collection across diverse operations, inconsistencies in measurement methods and the need for robust data management systems. Also, interpreting and translating technical data into actionable insights for decision-makers can pose difficulties.
Driving organisational change is crucial for effectively utilising decarbonisation data. Without a commitment to change, data may remain underutilised. Implementing net zero transformation cannot be left only to the top-level of an organisation.
Businesses need to create a culture that values sustainability and data-driven decision-making at all levels. This involves leadership support, employee training and aligning incentives with sustainability goals. By integrating decarbonisation data into strategic planning and operational processes, companies can identify opportunities for emissions reduction, optimise resource allocation and enhance their overall environmental performance.
Q. Could you provide examples of successful approaches or initiatives that companies have implemented to overcome obstacles in their decarbonisation journey? How can businesses leverage these strategies to accelerate their progress towards sustainability goals?
Several years ago, an energy-intensive company approached us with an emissions reduction target of 30% by 2030, but they were struggling to make progress. They recognised the need for action but found themselves paralysed by the greenstalling predicament — the sheer magnitude of the challenge made it difficult to know where to begin, resulting in indecision and inaction.
Our first step was to revisit their stakeholder expectations and emphasise that maintaining the status quo was not a viable option. After reminding them of their original ambitions and the importance of delivering on their commitments, we conducted a comprehensive analysis. This involved a site assessment, a thorough evaluation of various carbon reduction technologies and options for both short and long-term implementation and an assessment of the financial feasibility within their CAPEX budget. This process enabled us to present them with a cost-effective decarbonisation roadmap.
We then helped them to design the organisational model they needed to effectively execute this roadmap, a key element as transformational initiatives need dedicated personnel to spearhead these changes.
By taking these initial steps, we helped them build momentum around the decarbonisation case and gain the confidence to take an informed leap forward. They are now pursuing ambitious carbon reduction programmes and have even committed to a more challenging goal.
Oftentimes, the key to overcoming inertia is finding the courage to take that first step, armed with a well-informed plan of action.
