Q&A with Mark Chadwick, EMD, EMEA & APAC at ENGIE Impact

By taking proactive steps, companies can pursue sustainability targets confidently, benefiting both the environment and their bottom line.

Q. What are some common challenges major corporations face when integrating and understanding decarbonisation data? How crucial is it for businesses to drive organisational change in order to effectively utilise this data?

Major corporations encounter several challenges when integrating and understanding decarbonisation data. These include the complexity of data collection across diverse operations, inconsistencies in measurement methods and the need for robust data management systems. Also, interpreting and translating technical data into actionable insights for decision-makers can pose difficulties.



Driving organisational change is crucial for effectively utilising decarbonisation data. Without a commitment to change, data may remain underutilised. Implementing net zero transformation cannot be left only to the top-level of an organisation.

Businesses need to create a culture that values sustainability and data-driven decision-making at all levels. This involves leadership support, employee training and aligning incentives with sustainability goals. By integrating decarbonisation data into strategic planning and operational processes, companies can identify opportunities for emissions reduction, optimise resource allocation and enhance their overall environmental performance.

Q. Could you provide examples of successful approaches or initiatives that companies have implemented to overcome obstacles in their decarbonisation journey? How can businesses leverage these strategies to accelerate their progress towards sustainability goals?

Several years ago, an energy-intensive company approached us with an emissions reduction target of 30% by 2030, but they were struggling to make progress. They recognised the need for action but found themselves paralysed by the greenstalling predicament — the sheer magnitude of the challenge made it difficult to know where to begin, resulting in indecision and inaction.

Our first step was to revisit their stakeholder expectations and emphasise that maintaining the status quo was not a viable option. After reminding them of their original ambitions and the importance of delivering on their commitments, we conducted a comprehensive analysis. This involved a site assessment, a thorough evaluation of various carbon reduction technologies and options for both short and long-term implementation and an assessment of the financial feasibility within their CAPEX budget. This process enabled us to present them with a cost-effective decarbonisation roadmap.

We then helped them to design the organisational model they needed to effectively execute this roadmap, a key element as transformational initiatives need dedicated personnel to spearhead these changes.

By taking these initial steps, we helped them build momentum around the decarbonisation case and gain the confidence to take an informed leap forward. They are now pursuing ambitious carbon reduction programmes and have even committed to a more challenging goal.

Oftentimes, the key to overcoming inertia is finding the courage to take that first step, armed with a well-informed plan of action.

