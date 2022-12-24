Article
Renewable Energy

ReNew signs 150MW renewables agreement with Microsoft India

By Mariam Ahmad
December 24, 2022
Agreement will see ReNew produce 150MW of clean energy from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner

ReNew Power, a major renewable energy-independent power producer in India and globally, has said that it has signed a renewable energy agreement of 150-megawatts (MW) with Microsoft India, one of the largest deals of its type in India.

In a statement, ReNew said that the agreement meant that it would produce 150MW of clean energy from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner. It added that the deal signifies that corporate companies globally, including those in India, are increasingly integrating renewable energy into their operations in every form. 

Speaking on the agreement, Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power said: “ReNew Power is delighted and proud to partner with Microsoft, known for its sensitivity towards environment, sustainable business practices, and as global climate leader in the corporate world.

“This venture will help contribute towards Microsoft’s ambition of shifting to 100% supply of renewable energy by 2025. For its part, ReNew is committed to be a catalyst for global energy transition and will continue to offer innovative solutions to companies to support their climate goals,” he added.

He asserted that this partnership would further pave the way for innovative models that will accelerate the energy transition.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India said: “Microsoft is striving to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030. We are happy to partner with ReNew Power to meet our sustainability targets, and to also help our customers and partners on their sustainability journey.”

Growing Portfolio

ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates wind, solar and hydro projects for the supply of power to utilities, as well as to corporates. As of September 30, 2022, the company had a gross total portfolio of around 13.4GWs of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.

The Microsoft India announcement follows a recent agreement with Jindal Steel, India’s largest steel manufacturer, where ReNew will develop a utility-scale captive renewable energy project for the supply of power to Jindal’s facility in Jajpu, Odisha. The wind-solar hybrid project will have a capacity of ~300MW, the company added.

