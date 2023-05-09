ServiceNow & Capgemini, saying yes to ESG & business impact
Anna Mazzone is the EMEA Vice President for ServiceNow’s risk and ESG business unit, which provides a full suite of applications for clients to ensure they comply with ESG regulations and their governance, risk management, and compliance policies for running their organisations.
“ServiceNow delivers a company's digital enterprise backbone that enables employees to take action in business today,” explains Mazzone.
“We make it easier for employees to make decisions. We aggregate data across similar assets so that they can understand how those assets are performing in real-time across the organisation.”
ServiceNow’s sustainability goals
ServiceNow is on a journey to do its part in improving the environment.
“We believe that ESG, like risk mitigation and DEI, is everyone's job across the organisation,” says Mazzone. “We've made very ambitious commitments; we have science-based targets that are helping to support our journey towards realising net-zero, in terms of carbon emissions by 2030.”
ServiceNow has also invested in sustainability by building out a dedicated team that's focused on tracking and ensuring that they achieve its ESG metrics.
“We developed energy-efficiency programmes that help our customers to scale their own ESG requirements. We've invested in climate justice, decarbonisation, and community impact projects.”
Not only has ServiceNow reduced its carbon emissions by over 50%, but it now uses 100% renewable electricity in facilities.
Capgemini and ESG
The partnership between ServiceNow and Capgemini is one of deep trust and respect.
“They're one of our global partners,” says Mazzone. “One of our most highly regarded partners, as well. We're both very much aligned to deliver solutions that are really focused on enabling our mutual clients to deliver a sustainable work environment.”
Our partnership with Capgemini works to deliver in three ways:
- Working together to ensure clients can deliver more secure technology environments by, for example, mitigating cyber attacks
- Improving employee work-life balance with truly outstanding digital experiences
- Focusing on faster resolution of client problems and queries by designing highly-efficient processes for mutual customers
ServiceNow incorporates risk ESG solutions for our customers’ ESG programmes.
“Governance is ServiceNow's superpower. Our tech enabled governance allows our clients to execute on and operationalise their ESG programmes throughout the organisation,” she says. “We do that in a number of different ways. For example, we can help organisations that already have a number of ESG specialist applications to be able to aggregate the performance data and understand in real-time how the company is tracking to their ESG KPIs.”
Those metrics are then aggregated together, providing full traceability to the data source, and that information is then qualified to be included in the annual report by ServiceNow.
“The client has a full digital audit trail, which enables them to have a lot more confidence around the information that's being reported to the board, the regulators, and their external stakeholders.”
ServiceNow also enables their programme offices to be able to track these ESG programmes so they can track performance on plans.
“They can track resource utilisation against the ESG projects, as well as understand how much it's really costing the company to transform and deliver on these ESG objectives.”
