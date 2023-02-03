Article
Smart Energy

Texas utility selects Wärtsilä technology for new 190MW grid

By Mariam Ahmad
February 03, 2023
undefined mins
The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the generating equipment for a new approximately 190 MW power plant to be built in Texas, USA

Wärtsilä has been selected to supply the equipment for a new 190 MW power plant to be built in Texas, USA. The order was placed by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), a river authority that provides wholesale power to the Texas power grid and is based in Austin, Texas. The contract was booked by Wärtsilä in September.

Central Texas is undergoing rapid economic growth, which is leading to an increased demand for power. The region has seen a 30% increase in population from 2010 to 2020, along with the arrival of blue-chip companies. The new peaker power plant will provide rapidly available, dispatchable power to balance the grid and increase reliability when renewable energy and other sources are not sufficient.

The power plant will consist of ten Wärtsilä 50SG engines that run on natural gas, and it is expected to be fully operational by 2025. Each engine uses very little water, making it an important feature in Texas, which is often affected by drought.

Wärtsilä has a strong presence in the USA, with over 70 engine power plants installed since 1981 and 15 energy storage facilities with a total combined capacity of over 4500 MW. Risto Paldanius, Vice President of Americas at Wärtsilä Energy, commented that the energy sector is undergoing a rapid transformation where flexibility is becoming increasingly important. Wärtsilä's technology provides this flexibility, making it a good fit for LCRA's plans to provide reliable, cost-effective power to its customers and the Texas power grid

Wärtsilä EnergyEnergy transitionPower plant
Share
Share
Author
Mariam Ahmad

Featured Articles

UK and US announce energy partnership

The agreement will work towards reducing global dependency on Russian energy exports, stabilising energy markets, and stepping up collaboration

Alfa Laval to supply world’s largest green hydrogen plant

The facility is being built in NEOM, the US$500bn futuristic city being developed in Saudi Arabia

COP27 agrees to climate compensation fund

The deal is said to be a historic first in acknowledging the vast inequities of the climate crisis

North America's natural gas can help mitigate energy crisis

Oil & Gas

COP27: Egypt and Norway to build 100MW green hydrogen plant

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy company Masdar opens office in Saudi Arabia

Renewable Energy