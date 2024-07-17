The UK’s Great British Energy: A Path to Sustainable Power

King Charles emphasised the urgency of addressing global climate challenges: “My government recognises the urgency of the global climate challenges.” His speech also touched on “technology of the future,” indicating a bill to regulate AI and large language models.

The new government aims to push for a clean energy transition, particularly in renewable energy investments like offshore wind. Achieving energy independence and lowering energy prices are other key goals, supported by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) initiatives and railway renationalisation.

The Green Party responded with cautious optimism. “We’re seeing some moves in a positive direction – but in terms of climate action, the Labour government needs to be bolder and better,” it said. “Investment in renewable energy is the way that the country needs to go.”

Launching Great British Energy

A cornerstone of the new sustainability strategy is the creation of Great British Energy, a nationalised energy company. Headquartered in Scotland, the company will start with an £8.3m (US$10.8m) investment, partnering with the private sector to boost clean energy.

The Labour Party said: “Great British Energy will be owned by the British people, built by the British people and benefit the British people.”