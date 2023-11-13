Veolia backs lithium hydroxide production for EV batteries

Veolia Group is on a mission to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation.





Active on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of climate issues and the energy transition, developing access to resources, whilst preserving and renewing available resources.





In 2022, the Veolia Group provided 111 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 44 million megawatt hours and recovered 61 million tonnes of waste.





Veolia supports clean energy developments to power electric vehicles in South Korea

Veolia has contributed its technological and industrial know-how to the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide at the POSCO Lithium Solution plant in Gwangyang, South Korea. With an annual production capacity of 25,000 tonnes, the plant will supply enough lithium to make around 600,000 batteries for electric vehicles.





Lithium is an essential component in many of today's rapidly growing clean energy technologies. Lithium carbonate is used in batteries for small electronic devices, such as laptops and tech products, while lithium hydroxide is used in high-density, high-capacity batteries such as the ones found in electric vehicles. For this project, Veolia applied its HPD crystallization technology to convert lithium carbonate to lithium hydroxide.





This advanced technology will reduce water consumption in the industrial process, leading to sustainable management of water resources. The design of this chemical conversion maximises the reuse of the condensate generated, with a rate of recovery more than 94%, which minimises the quantity of water sent to the wastewater treatment plant.





"As the world leader in lithium evaporation and crystallisation technologies, Veolia plays a central role in this strategic market, essential to the development of sustainable mobility,” says Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.







Brachlianoff has been with the energy specialists for nearly two decades, alongside her role as Non-Executive Director of Hermes, which she has held since 2019. Previously, she worked at the French Ministry of Infrastructure, in charge of public transportation, urban planning and infrastructure.





“From the technological treatment of lithium to the recovery of battery materials during the recycling process, Veolia will now share its unique industrial and technological know-how with POSCO Lithium Solution to optimise the amount of lithium hydroxide recovered while minimising the amount of water used in battery production."





