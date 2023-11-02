Vestas expands wind technology energy offering in Germany

Alongside the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are very pleased to announce the first V172-7.2 MW order for Vestas which marks the next milestone for our modular platform architecture,” says Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales Onshore for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. Kück has been at Vestas for over eight years, before which he was a Consultant for Boston Consulting Group.

“Our thanks go to Uhl Windkraft and the Comital House of Koenigsegg-Aulendorf for the trust in us and our technology. The V172-7.2 MW offers a great business case, especially in a low-wind environment such as in Baden-Württemberg and is an important contribution to Germany’s energy transition.”

The V172-7.2 MW is designed for optimised energy production in low to medium average wind conditions. The build of the turbine takes into account the full value chain with modular design, improved transportability and increased flexibility to service and upgrade over the turbine’s operational lifetime.

*********************************************

