Worley and Xcel Energy explore hydrogen capacity in the US

In a bid to diversify the energy resources in the US, Worley and Xcel Energy are working to assess the suitability of Xcel’s US natural gas infrastructure to participate in the hydrogen economy.

The study, conducted by Worley for Xcel, will examine Xcel Energy’s 36,000 miles of distribution pipeline and 2,200 miles of transmission pipeline to determine the feasibility of injecting and blending hydrogen into it, specifically looking at what percentage of injected hydrogen the system can handle, and what upgrades will be necessary to optimise the blended quantity.

Partnerships to boost energy diversification

Founded in 1971, Worley is a worldwide team of consultants, engineers, construction workers and data scientists working to solve the complexity of the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.

Xcel Energy is working towards a sustainable, carbon free future through EV technology, clean energy developments and community support. Founded in 1909, Xcel serves more than 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers across parts of eight states in the US.

This project involves reviewing all assets, including compression stations, metres, and facilities. Advisian, the consulting arm of Worley will work with the teams to assess each system, area, and location to evaluate the maximum allowable hydrogen blending capability.

“We’re excited to be bringing our global expertise in hydrogen blending and pipeline integrity to the developing US market. Our ability to bring together the best experts and solutions to any project or customer has positioned us well to deliver this exciting study,” said Oliver Morgan, Global Vice President, Midstream.

Morgan has been at Worley for over a decade, having joined Flour in 1996 and worked up the ranks. He gained his MBA in Finance in 2003, having done his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.

“The potential that hydrogen has to support the energy transition can help Xcel Energy achieve its clean energy goals. We’re pleased to be involved in Xcel Energy’s journey, to determine the suitability of its system to participate in the hydrogen economy.”

