19 June 2014

REC Solar
Company:
REC Solar
REC Solar, a leading photovoltaic installation company, engages in the design and installation of grid-tied solar electric systems for commercial and...

REC Solar, a leading photovoltaic installation company, engages in the design and installation of grid-tied solar electric systems for commercial and residential customers in the United States. As a a national leader in solar electric, the company prides itself on making solar affordable and simple for residents and offering high-quality, effecient systems for businesses, government and large-scale utility projects.

Although having a national presence, REC Solar prides itself on being a local California-based business engaged with the communities it offers solar electric systems to. It currently has more than 800 full-time employees and is committed to providing competitive jobs in the communities served.

Year founded:
1997
https://recsolar.com [email protected] https://twitter.com/RECSolar https://www.facebook.com/RECSolar/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/rec-solar/ https://www.youtube.com/user/RECSolarCompany

Year founded:
1997
