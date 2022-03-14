T-Mobile International AG

HQ Location: Bonn, Germany

Chairperson: Timotheus Höttges

Website URL: www.t-mobile.com

Revenue: $32 billion +

Keywords & Services: Mobile Communications, GSM, UMTS, LTE, Cellular Networks, Data Breach Protection, Integrated Business Approach.

Initially introduced in 1996, T-Mobile is a globally recognised brand representing various mobile communication subsidiaries under the German-based Deutsche Telekom AG. Present in numerous countries, including the Czech Republic and the United States, the brand is known for its GSM-, UMTS- and LTE-based cellular networks. Over the years, several of these subsidiaries have undergone rebranding, yet the T-Mobile name continues to be a familiar entity in the global telecommunications market.

T-Mobile International AG, a now dissolved holding company based in Bonn, Germany, had subsidiaries operating cellular networks in Europe, the USA, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alongside this, the company held substantial financial stakes in mobile operators across Central and Eastern Europe. As a result, T-Mobile International's subsidiaries collectively commanded a substantial consumer base of around 230 million subscribers, making it one of the largest mobile-phone service providers worldwide.

Despite its notable achievements, T-Mobile has not been exempt from controversy. The company revealed a significant data breach in 2021, resulting in the exposure of over 76 million Americans' private data. The resultant fallout led to multiple class-action lawsuits, culminating in a hefty settlement agreed upon in July 2022. T-Mobile has since committed a considerable amount in enhancing its data security measures. The brand continues to adapt and transform in the dynamic telecommunications landscape, striving to offer top-quality mobile communication services globally.