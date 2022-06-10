Automated Logic: Making Critical Facilities Sustainable

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, Automated Logic (a Carrier company) is an expert in the design and manufacture of building management systems (BMS) and data center infrastructure management software (DCIM). Mission Critical Infrastructure is one of their fastest growing vertical segments.

The company’s reputation for speed and reliability is partly rooted in the outstanding quality of its products. Automated Logic’s WebCTRL® building automation system (BAS) provides customers with a seamlessly integrated building system, incorporating air conditioning, heating, ventilation, electrical power management, and more – to create an efficient solution.





Supplying building automation to leading organisations

According to Keller, the company has established expertise in the telecommunications sector, with more than 8 years as the national building automation system contractor for T-Mobile, most recently providing them automation solutions for mission critical infrastructure.

“Telecom is part of our DNA with an established Mission Critical team for more than 20 years. We combine our powerful building automation products with a dedicated execution team to deploy our systems nationally for T-Mobile,” says Keller.

The aim of this is to provide T-Mobile with a “single pane of glass” for centralised monitoring, trending, and alarming for their mechanical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and electrical systems, leading to operational efficiencies which is achieved through the use of its WebCTRL system.

Through their Strategic Accounts team, Automated Logic also provides T-Mobile with standardisation across their building management system portfolio, global scalability, consistency across installations, and a 24x7x365 command centre for technical support.

“This standardised execution model, and our ability to go anywhere approach, truly differentiates us in the industry and has enabled our collaboration with T-Mobile to flourish. We work with more than 220 of our field offices around the world to provide local expertise and timely responses,” says Keller.

“In addition, our team of experts understands how to get the most out of telecom facility equipment and systems and works with our customers to help ensure maximum uptime and energy savings.”





Supporting firms to reduce emissions

The building and construction sector are responsible for 37% of energy-related carbon emissions across the globe, something that is recognised by Automated Logic. When it comes to sustainability, both organisations are aligned and, as a result, Keller says the company is “in an opportunistic position to enable our customers to be more energy efficient while running their facilities, helping them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”

Keller also explains that more areas are opening for the company as it looks to meet the needs of different industries that are becoming increasingly interested in data.

“Building Operators, Energy Managers, and Real-Estate Owners are becoming increasingly interested in what they can accomplish with the seemingly endless amounts of data they are receiving from their building systems. Through our advanced software, we partner with customers to effectively manage their building data so they can focus on what matters most.”





