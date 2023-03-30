International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF)

Event
Tue 27 Jun - Thu 29 Jun, 2023
Prague
08:00 GMT
The 12th edition of the International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF)
The 12th edition of the International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF)
The IFBF aims to raise awareness of the significance of flow batteries as a crucial technology within the energy storage sector.

The 12th edition of the International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF) will take place from 27-29 June 2023 in the historic town of Prague, Czech Republic.

The IFBF gathers public and private companies, users, manufacturers, suppliers, universities and academics from around the world to meet, learn, discuss and raise the profile of flow batteries. There will be organised networking opportunities throughout the conference, such as a conference dinner and site visit.

The 3-day programme includes conference talks, a large exhibition, presentations, posters and panel sessions. Each day will focus on topics focusing on technology, policy and market. For more details on our agenda, please follow us on social media or our webpage -> https://www.accelevents.com/e/international-flow-battery-forum-2023.

Date & Time

Tue 27 Jun - Thu 29 Jun, 2023

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Prague
Czech Republic

