Sustainability LIVE Malta 2024

Event
Thu 17 Oct - Thu 17 Oct, 2024
Mediterranean Conference Centre
07:30 GMT
Join Us for A Leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta
Sustainability LIVE comes to Malta on the 17th October at the Mediterranean Conference Centre for a truly unique one-day in-person conference and exhibition. Join us at this stunning venue as C/V/D level sustainability executives gather to forge connections, and delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing their organisations.

Along with the opportunity to network among like-minded sustainability pioneers, we will be running interactive workshops hosted by Europe's sustainability leaders to accelerate your efforts in cutting emissions and enhancing your environmental footprint throughout 2024.

Discover the latest discussions surrounding sustainability at Sustainability LIVE Malta. Explore crucial themes ranging from sustainability & ESG strategies of the world's leading companies, to how technology can help the planet. Stay informed, get inspired and join the movement towards a greener future.

Date & Time

Thu 17 Oct - Thu 17 Oct, 2024

07:30 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Mediterranean Conference Centre
Malta

