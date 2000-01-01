Marshall Choy, Vice President, Product for SambaNova Systems, describes his leadership style as “to lead from the back”. He focuses on empowering the staff around him through collaboration and support, acting as a “servant leader” to help others excel and grow.

An experienced Products and Solutions leader, Choy is skilled in AI/ML, Cloud, Data Center, Management, Pre-sales, Solution Architecture, and Technical Leadership. He has been VP Product since 2018.

Previously, he worked at Oracle, rising to Vice President, Systems Product Management and Solutions Engineering, and prior to Oracle, worked at Sun Microsystems, holding the position of Director, Solutions Engineering.

Jean Bozman, President at Cloud Architects Advisors, says of Choy: “He listens carefully, and then provides thoughtful feedback on technologies ranging from processors to systems to software. He has that rare ability to speak clearly, with precision and professionalism, which informs and educates.”

Vijay Tatkar, Director of Product and Partner Engagements, has more than 30 years’ industry experience, and has built a strong relationship with Choy working together at both Oracle and Sun Microsystems, before joining SambaNova in 2019.

Tatkar is a skilled leader with deep engineering and management leadership skills to produce unique and leading edge products like Systems Management and Security Monitoring Cloud. His experience also covers Developer Cloud Services, Performance and Code Security Analyzers, Compilers with World Record performance and ISV engineering services.

