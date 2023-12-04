For more than 150 years, engineers at Siemens Energy – one of the world’s leading energy technology companies – have been spearheading the electrification of the world.

The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage.

“Our mission is to support companies and countries with what they need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make energy reliable, affordable, and more sustainable,” describes Simona Rossetti, Senior Vice President within Siemens Energy’s Gas Services Business, who first joined the company’s energy business in 2003.

Born and raised in Italy, Rossetti was passionate about technology from a young age and studied Electrical Engineering at the Politecnico di Milano (POLIMI) in Italy and at the Karlsruhe Insitute of Technology (KIT) in Germany.

“At the end of my studies, I did my Master’s thesis at Siemens,” she says. “My manager at that time was a visionary leader, who could see future trends in the energy business before they happened and transmitted to me the passion for the energy industry.

“I could already then see the importance of bringing energy to countries without access to it and to be able to make the world a better place. Since then, I have been a strong believer that every day and with my work, I can explore innovative solutions and contribute to a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

In 2020 Siemens Energy was founded as an independent company, opening a new chapter in Siemens’ extensive history of energy technology. Its aim today is to energise society.

“An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy,” Rossetti says. “Today we are a team of 94,000 sharing the same passion, vision, and values. Our diversity makes us strong and helps us to find answers together with our partners.”

Describing it as society’s greatest challenge, energy transition poses a number of questions: first and foremost how to reduce emissions while also increasing energy supply.

“The biggest challenges that I face in my role are the same that the energy sector is facing in its journey towards decarbonisation: the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change, the increase of renewable and storage capabilities, the management of the intermittent renewable energy sources as well as getting the energy infrastructure modernized and expanded. To be fast enough in developing the right technologies for the energy transition and supporting customers in applying it to their current assets landscape is our common challenge.”

Today, Rossetti is focused on embracing the transformational journey with her multicultural team, focusing on empowering people, promoting inclusion and diversity while driving innovation and operational excellence toward a more sustainable energy world.

“It is an uphill battle, and there is no silver bullet,” she says. “But finding solutions has always been in our DNA.”

