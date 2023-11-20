DHL Supply Chain boosts decarbonisation by fuelling with HVO

The world’s leading logistics provider, DHL Supply Chain, is part of the DHL Group, the enabler of global trade that operates in over 220 countries and territories and employs over 600,000 people around the world.

Headquartered in Bonn, Germany, the Group encompasses both DHL and Deutsche Post, Europe’s leading postal and parcel service provider.

DHL Supply Chain combines management and value-added services with customised, integrated logistics solutions to drive resilience, efficiency, improve quality and create competitive advantage.

Sustainably powering global trade

In addition to investments already made in deploying vehicles running on biogas and electric vehicles, DHL is rolling-out HVO fuel in the UK, bringing DHL’s recently announced Green Transport Policy — a global standard on the most suitable green alternative per market — to life. The Policy comes with an investment of around US$218m in alternative technologies and fuels to reduce close to 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions in the next three years in partnership with customers.

“The installation of HVO fuel across our bunkered sites represents a critical moment in our multi-fuel decarbonisation strategy. HVO improves our service to customers by introducing a low-carbon renewable alternative fuel with minimal disruption,” shares Saul Resnick, CEO of DHL Supply Chain UK & Ireland.

Resnick joined DHL Supply Chain in Australia in 2005 as General Manager of Medical Device and Pharmaceutical, quickly becoming a director and spending six years as CEO ANZ before moving over to CEO UK&I in 2022.

“As an industry leader, we are rolling out HVO at scale and with impressive pace, to deliver immediate and substantial carbon savings while we continue to work towards viable zero-emission alternatives. We are extending an invitation to our customers to join us on this transformative journey, and actively collaborate with us in adopting these greener alternatives, we can provide them with a powerful tool to make their supply chains greener.”

Transitioning to HVO fuel will deliver 80-90% carbon savings compared to diesel, with an estimated total of 15,000 tonnes of CO2e savings being expected to be delivered as it is actively rolled out across the majority of its on-site fuelling stations throughout the UK.

Produced from biomass such as used cooking oils and waste from food manufacture, HVO is a drop-in fuel, meaning it can be used within existing vehicles without compromising operational performance and removing the need for new infrastructure or fleet.





