Article
Oil & Gas

ADNOC looks to Asian majors to support expansion plans

By James Henderson
July 24, 2017
undefined mins
The CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, has met with both potential and existing partners in China and...

The CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, has met with both potential and existing partners in China and Japan to explore new partnership and co-investment opportunities. 

ADNOC, which recently announced the expansion of its strategic partnership model, as well as the more active management of its portfolio of assets, said the trip was also part of an effort to strengthen UAE bilateral relations with China and Japan.

ADNOC has existing partnerships with a number of Chinese and Japanese companies across its upstream, midstream and downstream businesses.

In China, Al Jaber met with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including H.E. Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China and Mr. Deng Li, Director-General for the MENA Region.

He also met with existing and new, potential partners to brief them about ADNOC’s new, expanded partnership approach.

RELATED STORIES:

In Japan, Al Jaber had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan. Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to Prime Minister Abe and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the energy sector.

In addition to Prime Minister Abe, he also met with H.E. Fumio Kishida, Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. Al Jaber held further meetings and discussions with ADNOC’s Japanese partners to discuss ADNOC’s new partnership and co-investment opportunities. 

Al Jaber said, “As ADNOC embarks on its new approach, we look forward to building on our successful partnerships in both China and Japan. We believe our mutual goals and objectives are aligned and that committed and long term collaboration will help meet the growing energy demand of both countries, as well as promote sustainable economic growth and trade.” 

The CEO’s visit to Japan coincided with the fifth Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council meeting in Tokyo where a number of senior Abu Dhabi officials discussed potential areas of cooperation around key economic sectors, including oil and gas.

Middle EastAsiaOil & Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy