Aramco signs six MoUs for digital and industrial growth

Aramco has signed MoUs with Shell & AMG Recycling BV (AMG) from the Netherlands, Chinese firms Suzhou XDM, Shen Gong, Xinfoo and SUPCON, and Posco from South Korea in a bid to grow its digital and industrial capabilities.

These strategic collaborations pave the way for the launch of new businesses across multiple innovative growth sectors, including steel plate manufacturing, industrial 3D printing, digital equipment manufacturing, energy management and control; catalyst manufacturing and recycling, and advanced chip and smart sensor manufacturing.

These new collaborations reflect Aramco's commitment to increasing the company's reliability and operational efficiency, as well as its commitment to further enhancing the Kingdom's commercial ecosystem and increasing employment and development opportunities for talented Saudis. Since iktva's launch, Aramco's local content index has increased from 35% at the end of 2015 to 56%.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco's President & Chief Executive Officer, said: "Today's announcement is a step change in Aramco's pioneering IKTVA program which was launched in 2015. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the global economy, we have sustained our focus on our long-term goals to enable growth and development for a thriving ecosystem and a more diversified Saudi economy."

The six agreements concern: