Article
Oil & Gas

Ardent and WorleyParsons join global decommissioning consortium

By Sophie Chapman
April 30, 2018
A global decommissioning consortium has launched on 30 April, using a supply chain method that aims to reduce the risk and costs of decommissioning within the oil and gas industry.

Companies such as LR, WorleyParsons, and Ardent has all joined the consortium. All the members collectively bring together 350 years of experience, covering late life management, planning, readiness for removal, execution, waste management, and post removal monitoring.

The consortium is capable of taking well operatorship, as well duty-holdership and title of offshore structures, whilst also offering third-party assurance.

The oil and gas decommissioning market is expected to reach US$13bn by 2040.

“This consortium offers a new, collaborative approach to decommissioning for operators,” commented Steve Gilbert, Director of Asset Management and Decommissioning at LR.

“It represents a fundamental step change for the industry, aligning assurance, project management, and safe, fit-for-purpose removal and disposal.”

“Decommissioning can be daunting; the cost uncertainty, the colossal project scope and the unknown long-term liabilities.”

“The consortium helps to reduce the overall cost, time and liability burden for operators and allows them to focus resources on more fruitful activity, knowing that their decommissioning project is in safe hands.”

“As experts in asset and risk management, and a number one provider of verifications services, this approach will assure safety, efficiency and reputation.”

