Crowley awards EPS contract for LNG-fuelled containerships

Crowley, the US shipping and logistics company, has announced that it has awarded the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) a contract for the charter of four newbuild containerships powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) for its US-Central America trade.

Commitment to the gas industry’s clean energy transition

Crowley said that using the latest generation 1,400-TEU quartet is a reflection of both organisation’s commitment to the industry’s clean energy transition. By using LNG, the vessels will have significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, such as sulphur oxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, while eliminating particulate matter compared to conventional diesel fuel.

In addition, the vessels will be fitted with high-pressure ME-GI engines from MAN Energy Solutions, thus reducing methane slippage to negligible levels and making these vessels the most environmentally efficient in their category.

Industry use of liquified natural gas

"We are excited to develop our US market footprint through these long-term time charters with such a reputable partner," said EPS CEO Cyril Ducau. "Like EPS, Crowley enjoys a rich history and diverse business portfolios, but more importantly, their organisation is driven by a vision to lead the industry's decarbonisation efforts. Once delivered, these vessels will be IMO 2030 compliant five years ahead of schedule and will play an important role as the world and industry transition to cleaner energy sources."

Each vessel, which will have capacity for 1,400 TEUs (20-foot container equivalent units), will feature 300 refrigerated unit plugs to reliably transport perishable cargo. Operating under a long-term time charter to Crowley, the ships will expand Crowley's fleet and supply chain capabilities connecting US markets to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

"These four ships will play a significant part in driving Crowley's strategic growth in our supply chain services for the US, Central America and Caribbean. In addition, the vessel's use of LNG and emissions technology will advance the company's commitment to innovation and decarbonisation in the shipping industry as part of our sustainability strategy," said Tom Crowley, company chairman and CEO.

"As more companies diversify their supply chains using nearshoring and the resources of Central America, Crowley will enhance our end-to-end logistics services to be partners in their growth."

The vessels will be built by Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and are slated for delivery in 2025.