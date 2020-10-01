Dubai starts work on Nigeria petroleum project

Drydocks World has held a steel-cutting ceremony to start production of a single point mooring buoy - Lekki SPM Project - which is due to be installed in the petroleum product handling facility at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria by the end of Q1 2021.

Orwell has successfully secured the contract for the fabrication which includes the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and installation of the Buoy by Pinnacle Oil & Gas.

The Buoy, 16.5 metre diameter and 10.6 metres high, weighs around 290 tons and the project will require around 110,000 man hours to complete fabrication and testing works. The scope of fabrication includes bulk procurement, fabrication engineering, assembly, machining, inspection, mechanical completion, testing and load-out of the SPM Buoy.

When completed, the proposed mooring facilities will transfer petroleum products through pipelines between the offshore mooring facilities and the onshore storage terminal. The Lekki SPM Project will be certified in line with the requirements of the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Single Point Moorings, 2014.

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD CEO of Drydocks World said, “Drydocks World has a strong track record in delivering complicated and challenging offshore projects with an excellent safety and quality level. These have positioned our yard as a global specialist with expertise in delivering large-scale projects of significant complexity."