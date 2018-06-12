Equinor aims to provide gas platforms with renewable power

The Norwegian petroleum company, Equinor, is planning to provide three gas platforms with renewable power.

The platforms, which are currently powered by gas turbines, would run off power provided by wind and solar projects on land.

If the firm completed the goal, it could save more than 600,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year in the Troll C and Sleipner area.

“Equinor’s ambition is to maintain our position as one of the world’s most carbon-efficient oil and gas producers,” commented Are Sigve Nylund, Executive Vice President for the Norwegian Continental Shelf at Equinor.

“We are now looking at the possibility of supplying power from land to troll C and the Sleipner area by utilising and expanding existing infrastructure from land.”

“If we succeed, we will further improve our ability to deliver safe operations with high value creation and low carbon emissions from fields we operate on the Norwegian continental shelf.”

“Adding this to reductions that will be achieved by choosing land-based power supply to Johan Sverdrup, Gina Krog ad Martin Linge, we see the potential for cutting more than 1.3mn tonnes of CO2 in total per year.”

“This is the equivalent to annual emissions from more than 650,000 private cars, or approximately every fourth private car on Norwegian roads.”