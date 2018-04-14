ExxonMobil has continued its LNG operations in Papua New Guinea

The oil and gas firm based in Texas, ExxonMobil, has resumed operations at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea.

The project was temporarily shut down following a severe earthquake in February this year.

The firm has relaunched operations for one train at the LNG facility, located near Port Moresby, with the second train to restart as production increases.

Whilst the site was shutdown, ExxonMobil executed maintenance that was scheduled for later during the year in a bid to be as efficient as possible.

“Resuming LNG production ahead of our projected eight-week timeframe is a significant achievement for ExxonMobil, our joint-venture partners and our customers,” stated Neil W. Duffin, President of ExxonMobil Production Company.

“We will continue to support those communities impacted by the earthquake as we work toward fully restoring our operations.”

“We hope our contributions and assistance will provide comfort to those in need.”

The firm is also support several local and international relief organisations to support those affect by the earthquake.

“While a lot of work remains to be done, we are confident that with the support of all our partners and stakeholders, we can help our friends and neighbors recover from this tragic natural disaster,” remarked Andrew Barry, Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG.