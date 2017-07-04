GE Oil & Gas to develop gas resources with Eni in Mozambique

GE Oil and Gas and Eni East Africa have signed a long-term contract to develop gas resources off the coast of Mozambique.

Two, five-year contracts signed for subsea production systems, equipment and services for Mozambique offshore development projects have been signed, with additional extension options totaling 25 years.

The agreement covers the Coral South FLNG project and is the first phase of EEA’s strategically-important development plans for the Rovuma basin Area 4 gas resources.

The agreement also covers Area 4 future potential upstream projects. It includes a separate five-year aftermarket services contract for Life of Field of the subsea infrastructure, plus one five-year option and five three-year extensions.

GE Oil & Gas has secured orders for the Coral South FLNG from EEA for the supply of seven xmas trees, three 2-slot manifolds with integrated distribution units, MB rigid jumpers, seven subsea wellheads with spare components, a complete topside control system to be installed on the FLNG facility.

It will also provide associated services equipment and support including IWOCS and Landing Strings, tools, spares and technical assistance for installation, commissioning and start-up.

“Coral South FLNG is the first major subsea development in East Africa and provides GE Oil & Gas with the opportunity to affirm our leadership in large bore technology and our standardized portfolio of subsea equipment and services for deep water projects,” said Neil Saunders, President and CEO of Subsea Systems & Drilling, GE Oil & Gas.

“As the only subsea production systems supplier in-country and in East Africa, it provides tremendous opportunities to grow our operations in the region and it further underlines our commitment to drive productivity and cost-efficiency improvements for global projects by building long-term relationships with industry players in place of more outdated transactional approaches.”