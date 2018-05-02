Article
Oil & Gas

H-Energy launches India's first floating LNG terminal

By Sophie Chapman
May 02, 2018
The Hiranandani Group subsidiary, H-Energy, has launched India’s first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The terminal, located at Jaigarh Port, in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, was inaugurated by Chief Minister of the region, Devendra Fadnavis.

The 4mn tonne capacity floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) has been valued at Rs1,663crore (US$249mn).

The port in which the terminal is situated is owned and operated by JSW Infrastructure, the maritime subsidiary of JSW Group.

The FSRU will convert LNG back to gas and “will be capable of reloading LNG into other vessels,” H-Energy explained.

From Jaigarh, the energy company aims to develop a 635km pipeline, reaching Mangalore, to explore new gas markets.

“Inaugurating the first FSRU project and Jetty infrastructure is a key milestone towards completion of this LNG terminal project,” stated Darshan Hiranandani, CEO and Managing Director of H-Energy.

“The FSRU-led approach will usher a sectoral change in terms of reducing the time taken for commissioning such re-gasification projects.”

“This project enables H-Energy to become a large scale provider of natural gas to India, a much desired green fuel.”

“JSW’s collaboration with H-Energy and the launch of India’s first FSRU-based LNG Terminal reiterates our commitment to enable development of state-of-the-art maritime infrastructure facilities in India,” remarked Capt BVJK Sharma, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Infrastructure.

India
