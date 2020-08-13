Article
Oil & Gas

International LNG project to launch in Cyprus

By Jonathan Campion
August 13, 2020
undefined mins
With American and Chinese involvement and a budget of €289mn (£261mn), the Cyprus LNG Import Terminal will be the country’s biggest ever energy pro...

Following the discovery of natural gas in Cyprus, the €289mn (£261mn) project will be led by Hill International. The US-based consultancy has been selected to oversee the construction of the LNG terminal, in the Vasilikos industrial area, by a consortium of Chinese companies - China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering, Metron, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management. Financing for this project will come from the European Union (EU).

Hill will act as the consortium’s engineer, and will supervise construction and carry out design reviews at the Vasilikos site, as well as at the shipyard in China where much of the preliminary work will take place.

“This is an important win for Hill in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the regional oil and gas sector,” said Hill International’s chief executive, Raouf Ghali.

Hill InternationalcyprusEnergy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy