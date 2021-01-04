LTHE wins largest EPCC contract in Indian history

Larsen & Toubro's wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), has won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and the Government of Rajasthan - reportedly the biggest EPCC contract awarded in the country to date in the Refinery and Petrochemical sector.

The engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for the setting up of a Dual Feed Cracker Unit (DFCU), EPCC-07 Package (capacity 890KTPA) for the Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC.

“We are very delighted to be part of this mega development project in Rajasthan and I would like to thank HRRL and HPCL for having trust in our capabilities to deliver such complex process plants with high standards of HSE and Quality," said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director, and senior EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited, and CEO and MD of LTHE.

The DFCU will be used to convert Refinery Naphtha and Off gases to produce polymer grade Ethylene and Propylene via the process of thermal cracking. The Ethylene and Propylene will be used as feed stock for downstream Polyethylene and Polypropylene units. The process also produces by-products like Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene and Gasoline, the statement adds.

LTHE is already executing three packages, namely a Residue Upgradation Facility, a Crude Distillation Unit / Vacuum Distillation Unit, and a Full Conversion Hydrocracker Unit for HPCL’s ongoing Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project at Visakhapatnam.

“LTHE has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector and bagging this contract from HRRL reinforces our integrated capabilities in executing critical plants for the sector,” adds the statement.

The contract has been awarded via an international competitive bidding on Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis. With both the Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit and Dual Feed Cracker Unit projects, LTHE has emerged as the largest EPC contractor on the entire Rajasthan Refinery Project.