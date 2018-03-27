Article
Oil & Gas

Novatek delivers its first LNG cargo to India

By Sophie Chapman
March 27, 2018
The Russian natural gas producer, Novatek, has confirmed that it delivered its first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India on 27 March.

The LNG was produced by the Yamal LNG project, led by the Russian company, and marks the first ever delivery of Russian Artic LNG to the country.

According to Novatek’s Deputy Chairman of its Management Board, the firm has highly prioritised shipments to the Asian market.

“One of our core priorities enumerated in the Company's Corporate Strategy up to 2030, is the expansion of the supply geography and the growth of our presence in the key Asian markets,” he stated.

“The first cargo delivered to the growing Indian market is an important development step in this direction”.

The Yamal LNG plant launched operations in 2017 and has since produced 1mn tonnes of the gas for shipments.

