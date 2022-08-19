Oil & gas company Kazanci Holding names new vice chairman

Kazanci Holding , the Turkish oil and gas conglomerate, and its subsidiary, Aksa Energy , have announced the appointment of a new vice chairman of the board, Naci Agbal .

In a statement, the companies said that Agbal, the former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, will take on an active role in the executive committees of Kazanci Holding, Aksa Energy and other companies in the Aksa Group.

Facing the changing global energy market

Via its subsidiaries under the Aksa brand, Kazanci Holding has grown its operations across 22 countries, and aims to continue expanding its targets and organisation, the statement said. It added that with the addition of Agbal, the executive committee of the organisation has been strengthened.

"We put an intensive effort to become a 'strong global player' with AKSA Group of Companies in the rapidly changing global energy markets that offer a wide variety of opportunities," a company spokesperson said. "We are determined to grow in international markets by blending our deep experience and key competencies in the energy sector with our global vision."