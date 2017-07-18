OneSubsea bags EPC contract for Taqa North Sea project

OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for a subsea multiphase boosting system by TAQA for the Otter field in the UK North Sea.

Through the EPCIC contract, OneSubsea and its Subsea Integration Alliance partner, Subsea 7, will supply and install a subsea multiphase boosting system including topside and subsea controls, as well as associated life-of-field services.

The project will result in a 30-km subsea tieback to the TAQA-operated North Cormorant platform. This will be the longest subsea multiphase boosting tieback in the UK North Sea.

“This fit-for-purpose subsea boosting system will improve TAQA’s ultimate recovery from an existing asset, through a capital-efficient long tieback,” said Mike Garding, president, OneSubsea, Schlumberger.

“We look forward to working with TAQA to maximize the full value of the Otter field.”

OneSubsea and Subsea 7 will deliver a turnkey integrated project from design through supply, installation and commissioning.