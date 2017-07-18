Article
Oil & Gas

OneSubsea bags EPC contract for Taqa North Sea project

By James Henderson
July 18, 2017
undefined mins
OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contrac...

OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for a subsea multiphase boosting system by TAQA for the Otter field in the UK North Sea.

Through the EPCIC contract, OneSubsea and its Subsea Integration Alliance partner, Subsea 7, will supply and install a subsea multiphase boosting system including topside and subsea controls, as well as associated life-of-field services.

The project will result in a 30-km subsea tieback to the TAQA-operated North Cormorant platform. This will be the longest subsea multiphase boosting tieback in the UK North Sea.

RELATED STORIES:

“This fit-for-purpose subsea boosting system will improve TAQA’s ultimate recovery from an existing asset, through a capital-efficient long tieback,” said Mike Garding, president, OneSubsea, Schlumberger.

“We look forward to working with TAQA to maximize the full value of the Otter field.”

OneSubsea and Subsea 7 will deliver a turnkey integrated project from design through supply, installation and commissioning.

EuropeOil & Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy