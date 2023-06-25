Oryx Energies selects GEP for global energy spend management

As part of its services, GEP has a dedicated energy and utilities sector team, able to provide a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of solutions to help address the complex and multilayered challenges of modern organisations.

What is GEP SOFTWARE?

Encompassing both GEP SMART - the world’s best procurement software - and GEP NEXXE those that implement GEP SOFTWARE can benefit from optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing, and supply chain functions, as well as eliminate burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

GEP SMART

Dubbed the world’s best procurement software for a second year in a row, GEP SMART helps organisations to digitally transform end-to-end procurement operations with AI-powered and cloud-native procurement software.

Built for procurement professionals by procurement experts, GEP SMAT is a comprehensive solution for direct and indirect procurement, unifying upstream and downstream procurement operations, and automating the S2P processes.

Key features of GEP SMART include spend analysis, savings tracking, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, and procure-to-pay (P2P).

GEP NEXXE

Enabling real-time visibility and collaboration across complex supply chains, GEP NEXXE is a unified, sustainable, and resilient supply chain platform to help procurement and supply chain professionals navigate complex and volatile supply chain disruptions.

To help ensure business continuity, and resilience, reduce costs, fulfil customer demand, and support business growth, GEP NEXXE is built to operate in these volatile business environments to deliver robust and comprehensive supply chain management functionality.

Powered by GEP MINERVA coupled with real-time visibility and cloud technology, GEP NEXXE enables seamless collaboration with multiple tiers of suppliers, logistics providers, and partners. The embedded technology allows users to leverage unstructured data and run predictive and prescriptive analytics.

Oryx Energies driving energy evolution in Africa

Oryx Energies a leading provider of oil and gas and one of Africa's largest. The company sources, supplies, stores, and distributes these products across sub-Saharan Africa and subsequently fuels the nation.

The company aspires to be the leading and highly respected independent oil and gas conglomerate for its region. With a solid track record spanning three decades, the company is looking to maintain this dedication to economic and social progress in Africa.