Article
Oil & Gas

Oryx Energies selects GEP for global energy spend management

By Georgia Wilson
June 25, 2023
undefined mins
GEP chosen as Oryx Energies supply chain and procurement transformation partner
GEP chosen as Oryx Energies supply chain and procurement transformation partner
The Swiss energy business leads Africa's oil and gas trade, which is where GEP's AI-driven supply chain and procurement solution will support operations

There are many benefits to applying artificial intelligence (AI) to spend management, increased accuracy; fraud reduction; increased speed and efficiency; better insights and reporting; and enhanced user experience are just a few. 

With 91% of businesses engaging in some form of digital initiative (Gartner), Oryx Energies - Swiss energy company and largest independent provider of energy products and services in Africa - has furthered its procurement and supply chain digital transformation with the help of GEP

Following a competitive selection process, GEP’s AI-driven procurement and supply chain software - GEP SOFTWARE - has been selected by Oryx Energies to transform and automated its source-to-pay (S2P) process including sourcing, supplier management, contract management, and accounts payable. 

As part of its services, GEP has a dedicated energy and utilities sector team, able to provide a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of solutions to help address the complex and multilayered challenges of modern organisations. 

What is GEP SOFTWARE?

Encompassing both GEP SMART - the world’s best procurement software - and GEP NEXXE those that implement GEP SOFTWARE can benefit from optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing, and supply chain functions, as well as eliminate burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

GEP SMART

Dubbed the world’s best procurement software for a second year in a row, GEP SMART helps organisations to digitally transform end-to-end procurement operations with AI-powered and cloud-native procurement software. 

Built for procurement professionals by procurement experts, GEP SMAT is a comprehensive solution for direct and indirect procurement, unifying upstream and downstream procurement operations, and automating the S2P processes.

Key features of GEP SMART include spend analysis, savings tracking, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, and procure-to-pay (P2P).

GEP NEXXE

Enabling real-time visibility and collaboration across complex supply chains, GEP NEXXE is a unified, sustainable, and resilient supply chain platform to help procurement and supply chain professionals navigate complex and volatile supply chain disruptions.

To help ensure business continuity, and resilience, reduce costs, fulfil customer demand, and support business growth, GEP NEXXE is built to operate in these volatile business environments to deliver robust and comprehensive supply chain management functionality. 

Powered by GEP MINERVA coupled with real-time visibility and cloud technology,  GEP NEXXE enables seamless collaboration with multiple tiers of suppliers, logistics providers, and partners. The embedded technology allows users to leverage unstructured data and run predictive and prescriptive analytics. 

Oryx Energies driving energy evolution in Africa

Oryx Energies a leading provider of oil and gas and one of Africa's largest. The company sources, supplies, stores, and distributes these products across sub-Saharan Africa and subsequently fuels the nation. 

The company aspires to be the leading and highly respected independent oil and gas conglomerate for its region. With a solid track record spanning three decades, the company is looking to maintain this dedication to economic and social progress in Africa.

energyprocurementoilgas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Iberdrola decarbonises by harnessing the energy from heat

Investing in Kyoto Group’s heat technology, Heatcube, Iberdrola builds its sustainable credentials while the innovation partner grows its industry presence

JOLT enters the US EV charging market with TELUS telecom

Expanding to North America, the New Zealand-based JOLT is developing more EV fast-charging with support from TELUS’ and its communication technologies

Top 10: Electric Vehicle Charging Businesses

These businesses have seen major growth, resulting from the electrical revolution and adoption of electric vehicles globally—creating energy opportunities

What is Rolls-Royce’s position in small modular reactors?

Sustainability

EY’s report uncovers globally renewable investment trends

Renewable Energy

Offshore energy increases the global electricity capacity

Renewable Energy