Article
Oil & Gas

Panama Canal set to increase LNG capacity by five times by 2020

By Sophie Chapman
April 23, 2018
undefined mins
The Panama Canal is set to transport five times as much liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2020, against a 2017 baseline. Last...

The Panama Canal is set to transport five times as much liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2020, against a 2017 baseline.

Last year, the canal carried 6mn tonnes of the fuel, with the number expected to reach 30mn in two years.

The prediction, set by the Panama Canal Authority which informed Reuters, is in accordance with the rise of production of LNG in the country.

LNG demand has grown along with fuel supply – notable from shale fields in the US and offshore reserves in Australia.

Countries like China have also been using the fuel as an alternative to coal, due to environmental and polluting reasons.

SEE ALSO:

In the coming years, the US’ LNG capacity is expected to reach 70mn tonnes following current projects under construction becoming operational.

In 2017, the nation recorded the fuel’s capacity as 18mn tonnes a year.

The country currently has one export facility, located at Sabine Pass in Louisiana, in which exports travel down the Panama Canal to North Asia and Latin America.

“Right now on average, we're running six (LNG) vessels per week, but in the very near future, you will have several plants exporting and that starts to add up,” Jorge Quijano, Leader of the Panama Canal Authority, told Reuters.

U.S.
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy