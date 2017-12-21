Qatargas signs five-year LNG deal with Austria’s OMV

The state-run and largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) company in the world, Qatargas, has announced that it has signed a deal and purchase agreement with OMV.

The Austrian oil and gas company will annually receive 1.1mn tonnes of LNG from Qatargas for the agreed time of five years.

The deliveries will begin in January 2019, and will be provided by Qatar Gas Co – a venture between Qatar Petroleum and Shell RDSa.L.

“We are very pleased to announce this new deal with OMV – an international, integrated oil and gas company operating from the heart of Europe,” reported Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, and Chairman of the Qatargas Board of Directors.

“OMV provides major European customers and distributors with tailored natural gas solutions, and we look forward to supplying them with reliable Qatari LNG,” he added.

“With this deal, Qatargas has once again demonstrated its ability to capture new opportunities and expand its network of customers in an evolving market.”

The LNG will be delivered on Qatargas chartered LNG vessels to a terminal in the Netherlands.

“Qatargas is delighted to conclude this new SPA with OMV, and welcome another leading company to our client portfolio,” commented CEO of Qatargas, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

“This new deal is testament to our proven ability to supply reliable clean energy to customers in Europe, and to our customers all over the world.”

“Qatargas’ reliability and flexibility are just two of the reasons why we are known as the World’s Premier LNG Company.”