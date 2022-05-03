Rosneft exit leads to $20bn Q1 loss for bp

bp reported a Q1 loss of $20.4bn which it attributed primarily to the exit of its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft and associate businesses in Russia.

Rosneft aside, bp's underlying profits totalled $6.2bn, exceeding analysts' forecasts, and a significant jump on the $4bn profit in Q4 2021.

CEO Bernard Looney said the quarter was dominated by the tragic events in Ukraine and volatility in energy markets.

"Our decision in February to exit our shareholding in Rosneft resulted in the material non-cash charges and headline loss we reported today," he said.

"But it has not changed our strategy, our financial frame, or our expectations for shareholder distributions. Importantly bp continues to perform and step-by-step we are making progress executing our IEC strategy - producing resilient hydrocarbons to provide energy security while investing with discipline in the energy transition."