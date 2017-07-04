Article
Oil & Gas

Saipem awarded new contracts worth $500 million, including new Saudi Aramco deal

By James Henderson
July 04, 2017
undefined mins
Saipem has been awarded a new engineering and construction offshore contract by Saudi Aramco that covers some of the most important offshore fields i...

Saipem has been awarded a new engineering and construction offshore contract by Saudi Aramco that covers some of the most important offshore fields in the Middle East.

The new contract will run until 2021, and includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a total of 19 jackets for the development of fields in Marjan, Zuluf, Berri, Hasbah, and Safaniya.

Stefano Cao, Saipem CEO, commented: “With this award, Saipem is further reinforcing its presence a highly strategic area such as the Middle East.

“The new contracts assigned by a long-standing customer like Saudi Aramco are also a strong and tangible sign of a major client’s trust in Saipem, in the high quality of its services and in the solid expertise the company can ensure in the construction and installation of offshore platforms”.

Additionally, Saipem has negotiated the extension in Angola of the deployment of vessel FPSO Gimboa, inclusive of management and maintenance services, personnel, material and consumable supplies for three years, plus one optional year.

Finally, Saipem has defined change orders for projects in West Africa and in the Caspian Sea.

Together, these new acquisitions amount to a total of $500 million.

Middle East
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy