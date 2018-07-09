Article
Oil & Gas

Shell supports UK government’s decision to bring forward its 2040 petrol and diesel ban

By Sophie Chapman
July 09, 2018
undefined mins
The Netherlands-based oil and gas giant, Royal Dutch Shell, has announced its support for calls to the UK government to bri...

The Netherlands-based oil and gas giant, Royal Dutch Shell, has announced its support for calls to the UK government to bring forwards its ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel car sales.

The ban had previously been set for 2040, but committees led by Members of Parliament (MPs), mayors in London, Manchester, and the west midlands, and the Green Alliance thinktank have all requested the deadline to be brought forward to 2030, in line with other nations.

“If you would bring it forward, obviously that would be welcome. I think the UK will have to go at a much higher speed than the speed the rest of the world can go,” stated Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell, when asked if he wants the deadline of the ban to change, the Guardian claims.

The Chief Executive Officer argued that by implementing the ban sooner than initially planned, the government would provide more clarity for firms in the industry.

SEE ALSO:

Companies such as Shell could avoid unbeneficial investment opportunities, whilst the decision could change the attitudes towards the environmental damage on the fuels.

It is anticipated that continents such as Africa and Asia will be unable to meet such a deadline until a later date, with van Beurden noting that “the world will work at different speeds”.

With electric vehicles (EVs) sales anticipated to grow in order to displace petrol and diesel-powered vehicles, the pose issues for oil firms.

EVs are expected to not only reduce demand for the fuel, the vehicles will no longer require the use of traditional petrol stations.

Shell has begun installed EV charging points in some of its stations, as well as acquiring EV infrastructure companies.

OilElectric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy