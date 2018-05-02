Siemens launches BlueVault™ energy storage system

The German manufacturer, Siemens, has launched its lithium-ion battery storage solution that aims to reduce emissions and risk for offshore and marine deployment.

BlueVault™ aims to work on the continuity of power int the offshore oil and gas industry, which in turn will minimise CO2 emissions.

The solution has been designed to work for both all-electric and hybrid energy-storage applications, as well as being used to extend longevity, enhance performance, and ensure safety.

Despite the system being designed for the oil and gas industry, Siemens claims it can also be adapted for offshore wind farms.

SEE ALSO:

The manufacturer has already received orders for BlueVault™ and anticipates the first one to be operational by summer this year.

“Energy storage solutions provide a means to establish a stable, reliable electrical network by buffering intermittency and providing clean, dispatchable power,” stated Terje Krogh, CEO of Siemens Offshore Solutions.

“The Ampere ferry, which is entirely emission-free, serves as an example of how an energy storage system could also be successfully applied in an oil and gas environment.”

Siemens will soon open a plant in Norway to develop and manufacturer energy storage solutions designed for marine and offshore oil and gas. The plant will be fully robotised and digitalised.