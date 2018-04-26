Total and Google Cloud partner on AI to drive exploration

The French oil and gas firm, Total, has announced its partnership with Google’s cloud computing platform to develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The solutions will be used for subsurface data analysis of oil and gas explorations and production.

The two companies will target subsurface image interpretation with their AI technologies, particularly honing in on seismic studies through Computer Vision technology.

Total and Google Cloud will also focus on automating the analysis of technical documents by using Natural Language Processing technology.

Through the solutions, geologists, geophysicists, reservoir and geo-information engineers at Total will be able to asses oil and gas fields more efficiently.

As part of the deal, the geoscientists will work with machine learning experts at Google Cloud in California.

“Total is convinced that applying artificial intelligence in the oil and gas industry is a promising avenue to be explored for optimizing our performance, particularly in subsurface data interpretation,” explained Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Senior Vice President of Group CTO at Total.

“We are excited to work with Google Cloud towards this goal. This builds on the strategy being developed at Total, where A.I. is already used, for example, in predictive maintenance at facilities.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Total in our Advanced Solutions Labs for the development of A.I. solutions,” stated Paul-Henri Ferrand, President of Global Customer Operations at Google Cloud.

“We are keen to engage our best A.I. engineers to work with Total’s geosciences’ experts,” he added.