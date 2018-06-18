Article
Oil & Gas

Trafigura and Singapore LNG Corp sign second storage deal

By Sophie Chapman
June 18, 2018
undefined mins
The Singaporean trader, Trafigura, has made another deal the Singapore LNG Corp, which is responsible for operating the cit...

The Singaporean trader, Trafigura, has made another deal the Singapore LNG Corp, which is responsible for operating the city’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The deal, announced on 18 June, will grant the commodity trader access to 160,000 cubic metres of LNG storage for two years, Reuters reported.

The segregated storage agreement was signed on 30 May, following the first agreement signed in 2015 for SLNG terminal space.

SEE ALSO:

“SLNG aims to facilitate more LNG trades and market plays out of Singapore, contributing to the development of Singapore as an LNG hub,” stated John Ng, CEO of SLNG, Reuters noted.

The terminal has the storage capacity of 188,000 cubic metres, as well as regasification capacity of 6mn tonnes per year.

The development of an additional storage tank, with the capacity of 260,000 cubic metres, is currently underway, expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Asia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy