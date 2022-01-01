Oil & Gas Videos

Reply helps Snam transform the energy and utility sector

Enel X’s are reaching the pinnacle of Sustainability

Featured

Orange: energy efficient solutions to hit Net Zero by 2040

Featured

SSE: Data-driven, frictionless, insights and creating value

Featured

WaterNSW Harness Cloud and IoT to Better Serve Customers

Featured

TRICON ENERGY - SUCCESS THROUGH SUPER EFFICIENT I.T.

Featured

History of sustainability prepares Siemens

Featured

Industrial cybersecurity: more critical than data security?