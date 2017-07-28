Article
Oil & Gas

Weir Oil & Gas completes $114mn takeover of KOP

By James Henderson
July 28, 2017
undefined mins
Upstream service and equipment firm Weir Oil & Gas has completed its $114mn acquisition of KOP Surface Products, a provider of advanced p...

Upstream service and equipment firm Weir Oil & Gas has completed its $114mn acquisition of KOP Surface Products, a provider of advanced pressure control wellhead technologies, systems and services.

The company said the acquisition reflects its commitment to global expansion growth, with a significant focus on Asia Pacific.

“Since opening the first wellhead manufacturing facility in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone a short while ago, we have continued to expand our global reach by supporting our customers, no matter where the job takes them,” said Paul Coppinger, Weir Oil & Gas President.

“Our ability to manufacture products nearby is only part of the equation. We must continue to support customers through the service and products we provide. Acquiring KOP underlines that commitment and strengthens our promise to operators in this vital region.”

SEE ALSO:

KOP has a long history and leading market positions in South East Asia, with a strong emerging business in the Middle East. KOP employs 450 people and is a provider of wellheads, surface trees, valves, actuators and aftermarket services for the oil and gas industry.

“From a technology, service and talent standpoint, this is an excellent fit and we look forward to our future together as a combined organization,” said Gordon Cameron, Chief Executive of KOP Surface Products.

“We see this as a substantial opportunity to offer more to our customers and prospects in the region. No doubt, we are stronger together.”

Cameron will continue to serve as President and report into Paul Coppinger, President of the Oil & Gas Division.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy