Weir Oil & Gas completes $114mn takeover of KOP

Upstream service and equipment firm Weir Oil & Gas has completed its $114mn acquisition of KOP Surface Products, a provider of advanced pressure control wellhead technologies, systems and services.

The company said the acquisition reflects its commitment to global expansion growth, with a significant focus on Asia Pacific.

“Since opening the first wellhead manufacturing facility in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone a short while ago, we have continued to expand our global reach by supporting our customers, no matter where the job takes them,” said Paul Coppinger, Weir Oil & Gas President.

“Our ability to manufacture products nearby is only part of the equation. We must continue to support customers through the service and products we provide. Acquiring KOP underlines that commitment and strengthens our promise to operators in this vital region.”

SEE ALSO:

KOP has a long history and leading market positions in South East Asia, with a strong emerging business in the Middle East. KOP employs 450 people and is a provider of wellheads, surface trees, valves, actuators and aftermarket services for the oil and gas industry.

“From a technology, service and talent standpoint, this is an excellent fit and we look forward to our future together as a combined organization,” said Gordon Cameron, Chief Executive of KOP Surface Products.

“We see this as a substantial opportunity to offer more to our customers and prospects in the region. No doubt, we are stronger together.”

Cameron will continue to serve as President and report into Paul Coppinger, President of the Oil & Gas Division.