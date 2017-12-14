Article
Oil & Gas

The World Bank has announced it will stop lending for most oil and gas projects

By Sophie Chapman
December 14, 2017
undefined mins
On 12 December, the World Bank announced that after 2019 it will no longer fund oil and gas projects, for the most part. I...

On 12 December, the World Bank announced that after 2019 it will no longer fund oil and gas projects, for the most part.

In a bid to make institutions revalue the environmental risks of fossil fuels, the bank has committed to only fund natural gas in the poorest countries.

President of the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim, made the announcement during the international climate summit that marked the second anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement, held by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We're determined to work with all of you to put the right policies in place, get market forces moving in the right direction, put the money on the table, and accelerate action,” stated Mr Kim.

SEE ALSO:

"That's the only way we can meet the commitments we made two years ago, and finally begin to win the battle against climate change.”

Investments in oil and gas, including loans and equity stakes, contribute to approximately 2% of the bank’s US$280bn asset base.

The Washington-based bank’s International Finance Corp. invested $238mn into the industry in 2016.

In 2013, the World Bank made the commitment that they would no longer invest money into coal-powered generation projects.

“We were certainly pleased to see the announcement by the World Bank today,” commented Catherine McKenna, Federal Environment Minister.

Oil and Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy