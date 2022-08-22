ACWA Power signs US$12bn energy agreements with Uzbekistan

ACWA Power , the Saudi power generation company, has signed three major energy agreements worth a total of US$12bn, with the Uzbekistani government.

Renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan

In a statement, the Saudi-based developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a range of power generation assets, said that the agreements include a Heads of Terms agreement for the development of a 1.5GW wind farm in Karakalpakstan – which will be the largest in Central Asia.

The second agreement covers an Investment Cooperation Agreement to jointly develop gas-to-power, renewable energy, and green hydrogen projects in Uzbekistan; while the third is related to charting a roadmap for the investment of green hydrogen in the country, in collaboration with Air Products.

The initiation of these projects is a part of the Uzbek government’s long-term strategy to diversify the country’s energy mix. It is targeting 8GW and 12GW of solar and wind capacity by 2026 and 2030, respectively.

“We are very pleased to further develop our cooperation with Saudi Arabia and with ACWA Power. ACWA Power is already implementing four energy projects in Uzbekistan, so these new ventures are based on a strong foundation of partnership and trust.

“This partnership will be a major contribution to Uzbekistan's achievements in developing and modernising the energy sector, and specifically our dedication to green energy. The joint projects will also give us access to the most modern technologies,” said Azim Akhmedkhojaev, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan.