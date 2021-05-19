Adani Green Energy signs India's 'largest renewables deal'
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has signed share purchase agreements for the acquisition of SB Energy India from SBG (80%) and Bharti Group (20%).
The transaction marks the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India, according to a statement, valuing SB Energy India at around US$3.5 billion. SB Energy India has a total renewable portfolio of 4,954MW spread across four states in India.
The target portfolio consists large scale utility assets with 84% solar capacity (4,180 MW), 9% wind-solar hybrid capacity (450 MW) and 7% wind capacity (324 MW).
The portfolio comprises 1,400MW operational solar power capacity and a further 3,554MW under construction. All projects have 25 year PPAs with sovereign rated counterparties such as Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC and NHPC.
The operating assets forming part of the portfolio are primarily solar park based projects and have been built following best in class governance, project development, construction, and operations and maintenance practices, resulting in this being one of the highest quality renewable portfolios in the country.
With this acquisition, AGEL will achieve total renewable capacity of 24.3GW 1 and operating renewable capacity of 4.9GW. This acquisition demonstrates AGEL's intent to be the leader in sustainable energy transition globally and makes it one of the largest renewable energy platforms in the world. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.
Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said the acquisition is another step towards the vision its stated in January 2020, to become the world's largest solar player by 2025 and thereafter the world's largest renewable company by 2030.
"India, without any doubt, has been one of the few nations that has accelerated its global commitment towards climate change and we intend to do our part to execute on the promises made," he said. "The renewable energy platform that we are building will lay the foundation for attracting several other global industries that are increasingly looking to reduce their carbon footprint, as well as lay the foundation for opening up adjacent platforms that include Hydrogen and Storage."
Masayoshi Son, Representative Director, Corporate Officer, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., said it established SB Energy India in 2015 with the goal of creating a market-leading clean energy company to help fuel India's growth with clean and renewable sources of energy. "As SBG continues our transition to a global investment holding company focused on accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence, we believe now is the right time to bring in the Adani Group to help drive the next phase of SB Energy India's growth."
India is in a "unique position" to pioneer a new model for low-carbon, inclusive growth, according to the IEA.
Solar power is set for explosive growth in India, matching coal’s share in the Indian power generation mix within two decades in the stated policies scenario (or even sooner in the Sustainable Development Scenario).
As things stand, solar accounts for less than 4% of India’s electricity generation, and coal close to 70%. By 2040, they converge in the low 30%s in the STEPS, and this switch is even more rapid in other scenarios.
"This dramatic turnaround is driven by India’s policy ambitions, notably the target to reach 450GW of renewable capacity by 2030, and the extraordinary cost-competitiveness of solar, which out-competes existing coal-fired power by 2030 even when paired with battery storage," it states.
bp buys 9GW of solar projects from 7X Energy for $220m
bp is to buy 9GW of solar development projects in the US from independent solar developer 7X Energy.
bp will pay 7X Energy $220 million for the projects and 1GW of 'safe harbour' equipment and expects the acquisition to complete in 30 days. The projects, spread across 12 states - with the largest portfolios in Texas (ERCOT) and MidWest (PJM) - are expected to meet bp’s low carbon investment criteria, generating returns of at least 8-10%.
Assets with a combined generating capacity of 2.2GW are expected to reach final investment decision (FID) by 2025, with the remaining progressing by 2030. Once developed, these projects will have the capacity to generate enough clean energy to power around 1.7 million US homes. The development is also expected to support thousands of jobs through construction.
The acquisition represents a significant step towards bp’s target of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity to 20GW by 2025 and aim to increase this to 50GW by 2030.
The deal will also grow bp’s renewables pipeline from 14GW to 23GW. The assets will be developed through bp’s 50-50 solar joint venture Lightsource bp, which will apply its capabilities to accelerate bp’s renewables targets.
Dev Sanyal, bp executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy, said: "With this purchase, we are continuing to put our strategy in action as we grow our renewables business in a deliberate and disciplined way. It brings us 9GW of high-quality solar projects in markets where we can create integrated renewable energy offers through our trading and customer franchises."
More than half of new US utility-scale solar PV capacity is planned for four states this year, with Texas comfortably the largest (28%), followed by Nevada (9%), California (9%), and North Carolina (7%), according to the US Energy Information Administration. Solar will account for 39% of all new US electricity generation capacity in 2021, surpassing wind for the first time, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.